Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Minister of Education and Science

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Based on the proposal of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Arayik Harutyunyan Minister of Education and Science of Armenia, ARMENBPRESS was informed from the official website of the President.

Arayik Harutyunyan was born in 1979, holds master degree in oriental studies. He was elected Board Member of “Civil Contract” party in 2016.

