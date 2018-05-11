Armenian President, Ambassador of Kuwait discuss opportunities of activating bilateral economic relations  

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on May 11 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to Armenia Nawaf Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Enezi.

The President of the Republic highlighted the friendly relations with Kuwait and their future development and strengthening. He also thanked the leadership of Kuwait for the careful attitude towards the Armenian community.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the Ambassador of Kuwait also highly assessed the current level of relations between the two states and conveyed the warm greetings of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the invitation to pay an official visit to Kuwait.

The interlocutors also discussed the opportunities to activate bilateral economic relations, particularly in the spheres of banking, tourism and high technologies.

The Armenian President and the Ambassador of Kuwait also exchanged views on the situation in Armenia.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan