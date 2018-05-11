PM Pashinyan receives Serj Tankian

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received world famous rock singer Serj Tankian. The interlocutors referred to the developments in Armenia and the steps to form a Cabinet.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Serj Tankian talked about his impressions over the transformations in the country and wished the new Cabinet led by Nikol Pashinyan productive work and success.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan