Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-05-18

YEREVAN, 11 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 May, USD exchange rate is down by 0.50 drams to 486.06 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.32 drams to 580.11 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 7.88 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.29 drams to 658.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 56.24 drams to 20609.14 drams. Silver price is up by 2.23 drams to 259.41 drams. Platinum price is up by 141.60 drams to 14423.9 drams.