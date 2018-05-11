Asian Stocks - 11-05-18
TOKYO, 11 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 11 May:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.16% to 22758.48 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.98% to 1794.96 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.35% to 3163.26 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.02% to 31122.06 points.
