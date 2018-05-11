Putin, Pashinyan to discuss pressing regional security issues

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan will discuss pressing regional security issues on May 14 in the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Sochi, ARMENPRESS reports acting Aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov told TASS.

“It’s expected that during the upcoming talks in Sochi the sides will discuss key issues of bilateral agenda, as well as a number of pressing regional security issues”, he said.

Ushakov noted that “the positions of Russia and Armenia on regional and international issues are very close to each other or converge”.

