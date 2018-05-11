LUYS Foundation suspends financial participation in FAST Foundation’s future activities

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter to FAST Foundation’s founders Ruben Vardanyan, Noubar Afeyan, Priest Mesrop Aramyan and Artur Alaverdyan, the Office told Armenpress.

The letter says;

“Dear founders of the FAST Foundation,

The Office of the third President of Armenia, founder of LUYS cultural, scientific, educational Foundation, Serzh Sargsyan, informs that the LUYS Foundation suspends its financial participation in the future activities of the FAST Foundation since May 31. At the moment the LUYS Foundation is at the discussion stage of its ongoing programs in order to determine the main further directions of education programs.

We are confident that the FAST Foundation will continue playing its unique role in Armenia’s further technological progress and developing atmosphere for innovations.

Thank you for the joint work during this period”.

Founding Executive Director of Luys Foundation Jacqueline Karaaslanian on April 10 announced about the termination of the activities of the Foundation.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan