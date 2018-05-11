Executive Board of LUYS Foundation will discuss future projects at upcoming meeting – Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has sent a letter to LUYS Foundation staff and the community of its scholarship beneficiaries. He informed that in the nearest days a meeting of the Executive Board of the foundation will be convened to discuss the future projects of the foundation and the opportunities for their funding, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

Executive Director of LUYS Foundation Jacqueline Karaaslanian announced on May 10 about the termination of the activities of the Foundation. In her open letter she underlined that scholarship beneficiaries still in the process of studying and those who have already applied for 2018-19 education year and met the requirements of the foundation will be granted with the scholarship.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan