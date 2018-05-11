US Embassy in Jerusalem to be inaugurated May 14

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in Jerusalem will be inaugurated on May 14, as expected, on the 70th anniversary of Israel’s formation, a high ranking US administration source said.

“We are very happy that we will open our embassy in Jerusalem Monday morning. We expect over 100 people in attendance at the opening, we expect several high ranking guests from the Congress, the President’s delegation will also be in attendance. We are very proud with the fact that we were able to open the embassy, as the president says, ahead of the schedule and within the budget,” the source said, according to RIA Novosti.

