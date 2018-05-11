NATO chief to hold talks with President Trump during US trip

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit the United States on May 16-18 during which he will hold talks with President Donald Trump, the NATO press service said, Armenpress reports.

“The Secretary General will visit the United States from 16-18 May, as part of the Secretary General's consultations with Allies in the run-up to the NATO Brussels Summit in July. Secretary General Stoltenberg will have a meeting with the US President Donald Trump”, the statement said, adding that he will also meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, National Security Advisor John Bolton, and other senior officials.

