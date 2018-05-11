Turkish parliament’s leadership rejects HDP lawmaker Paylan’s Armenian Genocide recognition bill

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The leadership of the Turkish parliament has rejected the bill submitted by lawmaker of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Garo Paylan which called on to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Agos reports.

On April 20, 2018, Garo Paylan submitted a bill to the parliament proposing to call the 1915 and subsequent events as an Armenian Genocide, remove the names of perpetrators from public places, and grant Turkish citizenship to the descendants of the Genocide victims or Armenians affected by it.

The rejection signed by Speaker of the parliament Ismail Kahraman says Paylan’s bill and statements “insult the country, the national dignity and oppose the history”.

The Speaker rejected the bill of ethnic Armenian lawmaker sending it back aimed at “making necessary corrections”.

