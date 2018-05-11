Russia bars/returns contaminated batch of imported vegetables from Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Rosselkhoznadzor – the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, has said that it has discovered contamination in imported cargo products from Armenia.

According to Rosselkhoznadzor, horse-chestnut leaf miner (Cameraria ohridella) was discovered in a batch of imported tomatoes, while a batch of cucumbers contained western flower thrips [Frankliniella occidentalis (Pergande)] . Both organisms are subject to quarantine. The contamination was discovered at the border checkpoint.

The State Service of Food Safety (SSFS) of Armenia told ARMENPRESS it is clarifying details of the matter with Rosselkhoznadzor.

SSFS said it has already taken necessary actions to heighten control over exported fruits and vegetables.

It said that the cargo mentioned by the Russian watchdog has already been returned to the exporter and the issue concerns only to the given batch.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan