Armenian Ambassador meets President of Romania’s Senate

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan on May 10 met with President of the Senate (upper house of the parliament) of Romania Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by lawmaker of the Romanian parliament Varuzhan Voskanyan.

Ambassador Minasyan thanked the President of the Senate for the meeting and introduced in-detail the domestic political developments in Armenia.

Sergey Minasyan attached importance to the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the Romanian parliament as soon as possible, touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, stating that Armenia attaches importance to the conflict’s peaceful, negotiated settlement under the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, and in this context highly appreciates Romania’s balanced stance on this issue over the last years.

The officials also discussed the upcoming Francophonie summit which will be held in Yerevan on October 11-12 and the importance of Romani’s participation in it, as well as highlighted the need to boost the Armenian-Romanian inter-parliamentary ties.

At the end of the meeting the officials discussed a wide range of issues relating to regional security, as well as the ongoing developments in the Middle East.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan