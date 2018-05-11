Russia confirms first Putin-Pashinyan meeting date/time

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the upcoming May 14 Eurasian Economic Union summit in Sochi, including with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency.

“The EEU summit will take place May 14, President Putin will have meetings with Pashinyan [Armenian PM], Jeenbekov [Kyrgyz President], Lukashenko [Belarus President] and Nazarbayev [Kazakhstan President]. It is a rather busy agenda,” Peskov said.

Earlier Russia said the Eurasian Supreme Economic Council sitting will take place May 14 in Sochi.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said May 8 that he would like to meet Putin during the summit to discuss the Armenian-Russian relations.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan