“Azerbaijan must stop political harassment against Kaspar Karampetian” - Belgian parliamentarians to Belgium’s FM

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Belgian parliamentarians David Clarinval, Georges Dallemagne and Els Van Hoof sent a letter to Belgium's Foreign Minister Didier Reynders titled “Azerbaijan must stop political harassment against Kaspar Karampetian”.

ARMENPRESS presents the full text of the letter:

“Honourable Minister,

Herewith we would like to draw your attention to the unacceptable and abusive nature of the international arrest warrant initiated by the Republic of Azerbaijan against Mr. Kaspar Karampetian, President of the Belgian non-profit organization “European-Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy” (hereinafter EAFJD) for having visited the Nagorno Karabakh/Artsakh Republic.

The EAFJD is a Brussels-based grassroots organization which is involved in civic activism to raise awareness and advocates i.a. for reducing the geopolitical isolation of the population of Nagorno Karabakh. It is within this framework that Mr. Karampetian carries out regular visits there.

Honourable Minister,

As you know, there is no norm in the international law which would prevent any Belgian or European citizen from visiting Nagorno Karabakh. We consider that visiting Nagorono Karabakh is essential in order to support the peaceful resolution of the conflict - the only acceptable outcome of the negotiations conducted under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

We therefore regret that the Azerbaijani authorities are using methods of intimidation, seeking to criminalize these visits, blacklisting visitors and declaring them persona non grata.

We firmly believe that the request of the international arrest warrant against Mr. Karampetian addressed to Interpol evidently contains defamatory elements and is politically motivated persecution. This is highly regrettable and undermines our values.

Honourable Minister,

Azerbaijan is a country with which Belgium maintains diplomatic relations. In your capacity as the Minister of Foreign Affairs you work with your Azerbaijani counterpart, we therefore consider it important that you are informed about this, so that you could take action accordingly.

Sincerely,

David Clarinval

Georges Dallemagne

Els Van Hoof”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan