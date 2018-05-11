Pashinyan’s pre-election My Step movement gets sky-high 99,1% approval rating in survey

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. 99,1% of Armenian citizens have positively assessed Nikol Pashinyan’s My Step movement, according to a survey conducted by MPG LLC – a full member of GALLUP International Association.

86% of respondents said they have followed the movement, while only 0,6% said they didn’t.

69,8% of respondents said they followed the movement on TV, 65,5% on Facebook, 65,3% on online media. 18,3% of respondents said they personally took part in the movement.

Asked how they participated in the movement, 30,5% said they signaled the horn of their vehicles, 30,9% said they were on job strike, 18,4% said they were on students strike, 21,9% said they took part in the pan campaign (demonstrators would make noise by hitting pans on steel at nights), 40,9% said they blocked street, 75,6% said they followed the developments on Facebook, 43,8% said they took part in rallies where they live, while 44,5% said they rallied in Yerevan, MPG LLC director Aram Navasardyan said.

87,1% of respondents approved the street blocking tactics, while 98,3% said they approved the overall conduct of demonstrators.

48,7% of respondents said they approve police actions during the movement, while 11,5% said they view law enforcement actions negatively.

809 citizens took part in the survey May 4-May 9.

The survey was conducted in 10 provinces of Armenia and all districts of Yerevan – Yerevan – 33%, provinces – 67%.

