Military-tech scientific research institute to be established under defense ministry

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. A military-technical scientific research institute will be established subordinate to the defense ministry. The bill was approved during today’s Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The establishment of the institute under the defense ministry will contribute to technological development of Armenia’s military industry and full use of scientific and economic potential in the sector.

“It will be a ring between the military and development institutes, which will clearly formulate the task and assignment. Currently this is done non regulated,” deputy defense ministry Davit Pakhchanyan said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered additional remarks on the matter, saying: “So factually with this we want to create a brain center for the military industry complex, which will determine priorities, needs and therefore will formulate the demand which we have long term and short term.”

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan