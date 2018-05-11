Commander of police troops to be fired, says Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Commander of the Police Troops of Armenia Levon Yeranosyan will be sacked.

“Levon Yeranosyan’s issue is in the Prime Minister’s domain, and, naturally, Levon Yeranosyan will be relieved from office as commander of the police troops,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also addressed criticism on the appointment of Valery Osipyan as Police Chief of Armenia. Pashinyan stressed that the appointment of any Police Chief wouldn’t have been definitely accepted by the society. “Why? Because as required by the legislation, an official from the police system must be appointed as police chief, and it is clear that no appointment would have a definite appreciation,” he said.

Valery Osipyan was serving as Deputy Chief of the Yerevan Police Department since 2012. Upon the Premier's recommendation and Presidential approval, Osipyan was named as a replacement for Vladimir Gasparyan as Police Chief of Armenia.

Osipyan is widely known in the Armenian society due to his many years of public appearances in the streets of Yerevan during demonstrations, protests, rallies and other types of events. He was seen negotiating with Pashinyan during the latests demonstrations in Yerevan prior to the elections. Back in 2016 when a police station was attacked by heavily armed gunman in Yerevan, Osipyan was personally dispatched to the scene and subsequently taken hostage. He was released few days later.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan