Putin, Merkel highlight importance of preserving Iran nuclear deal over phone

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a telephone conversation on May 11 during which they highlighted the importance of preserving the Iranian nuclear deal against the backdrop of the US’ unilateral withdrawal from it, the Kremlin press service said, TASS reports.

“They discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the wake of the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from it and pointed to the fundamental importance of preserving the JCPOA from the perspective of international and regional security”, the press service said.

Putin and Merkel also touched upon the topics of Ukraine and Syria during the phone talk which was initiated by the German side.

“Issues related to the establishment of the UN mission for protection of OSCE observers were studied while sharing positions on the Ukrainian crisis. Agreement was reached to galvanize work in the Normandy format”, the press service reported.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan