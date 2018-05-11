First Deputy Police Chief resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Police Chief of Armenia, Lt. General Hunan Poghosyan has resigned.

Lt. General Poghosyan released a statement, thanking his colleagues for the many years of service.

“I would like to thank our dearest citizens for strengthening of cooperation and mutual trust”, he said.

“My dearest, I have made a decision to resign. Please, don’t seek any implications in my words and decisions”, Poghosyan continued.

“I have always served, I still serve and will continue serving the Republic of Armenia wherever the country requires this service and for me to be confident that I can give my best to my state and people”.

Poghosyan also congratulated the new Police Chief Valery Osipyan, who was appointed on May 10.

The full text of the resignation is available in Armenian.

Valery Osipyan was serving as Deputy Chief of the Yerevan Police Department since 2012. Upon the Premier's recommendation and Presidential approval, Osipyan was named as a replacement for Vladimir Gasparyan as Police Chief of Armenia.

Osipyan is widely known in the Armenian society due to his many years of public appearances in the streets of Yerevan during demonstrations, protests, rallies and other types of events. He was seen negotiating with Pashinyan during the latests demonstrations in Yerevan prior to the elections. Back in 2016 when a police station was attacked by heavily armed gunman in Yerevan, Osipyan was personally dispatched to the scene and subsequently taken hostage. He was released few days later.

