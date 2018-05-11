PM to sack Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan will not continue her tenure, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters when asked whether Hakobyan will remain in office.

“At this moment we don’t have a plan on making changes in the government structure and we won’t even manage to physically, however relations with the Diaspora are very important. We will do everything for this ministry to function not only within the framework of Diaspora and preservation of Armenian identity, but also to be the main ring in organizing repatriation and contributing to repatriation”, he said.

The ministry of Diaspora was created in 2008 and Hranush Hakobyan is serving as minister ever since.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan