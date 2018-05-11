Speaker signs ARF lawmaker’s resignation request

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan has signed the approval of ARF MP Aghvan Vardanyan’s resignation request.

The ARF (Dashnaktsutyun) party’s Supreme Body of Armenia earlier said it has decided to expel Aghvan Vardanyan from its ranks after examining the disciplinary issue of the MP.

The ARF had endorsed opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for Prime Minister in the May 1 vote, but in a surprise move MP Vardanyan took the floor and said that he will not take part in the voting. Vardanyan noted that taking into consideration his party’s endorsement of Pashinyan, he is willing to step down if the ARF deems it necessary.

The ARF was quick to respond. It said that Vardanyan’s statement is a personal decision and contradicts the official stance of the party.

“A gross disciplinary violation was committed, which will be subjected to examination. Therefore the ARF is demanding Aghvan Vardanyan to resign as MP”, the statement said.

On May 3, Vardanyan filed for resignation in the parliament but was still a member of the party until the May 4 expulsion.

