New Police Chief thanks those who criticized him during these days

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan put forward tasks before the Police, from which the priority is the fight against crime and corruption, new Police Chief Valery Osipyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, reports Armenpress.

“We are going to start from these issues”, Osipyan said.

Commenting on the recent violence cases against peaceful protesters, the Police Chief said all are equal before the law, and if there are such cases, those guilty must be held accountable.

Asked whether he is going to dismiss deputy police chief Levon Yeranosyan taking into account the citizen’s complaints over his actions, Osipyan said cadre changes always take place in the Police. “I repeat again: if it is proved that anyone acted illegally, be that Yeranosyan or Colonel Osipyan, all are equal before the law and must be held responsible”, the Police Chief said.

He said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal to appoint him as the Police Chief was unexpected. “We will show to the whole world that the Armenia Police stand with the people, and what had happened during those days in Armenia, must serve an example for everyone”, he said, adding that the Armenian Police have always stood with the people, but the recent events showed that the Police can and must stand more with the people.

The Police Chief also didn’t forget to publicly apologize to the citizens who, perhaps, suffered as a result of his actions. He also thanked all those who criticized him these days as these criticisms help them to improve. “During my entire activity I did everything within law, I even applied physical force on our citizens within law. If there are citizens against whom I used disproportionate actions or those who have been affected, I apologize. I also want to thank the people who criticize me since it is thanks to them that we improve”, he said.

Asked what inheritance former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan has left for him, Valery Osipyan said: “For years reforms are being carried out in the Police, but they were on phases as the mass events were more, and there was less time for us to be engaged in reforms. We were more engaged in mass events – protests, marches, and we were mainly conducting such works with the staff. Now we need to make these reforms more significant”.

Osipyan informed that the former Police Chief congratulated him on assuming the post.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on May 10 on appointing former Police Chief of Yerevan Valery Osipyan Police Chief of Armenia by the proposal of the PM.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan