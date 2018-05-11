Nikol Pashinyan has first encounter with demonstrators as Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prior to chairing his first Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the government headquarters in Republic Square and personally talked with a group of protesters outside the main entrance.

Some of the protesters were demanding the resignation of Grigor Grigoryan, chairman of the Union Of the Deaf, while others were parents of killed or missing servicemen. Pashinyan listened to the demands of the citizens, gave instructions via his mobile phone and then only entered the building.

Photos by Felix Arustamyan

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister by the Armenian parliament on May 8 in the second round of voting.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

The new Prime Minister must nominate candidates for deputy Prime Ministers and ministers within five days after the election to the President.

After the formation of the Cabinet, the Prime Minister must submit his government’s action plan for parliamentary debates within 20 days.

The parliament has seven days to debate the action plan. In the event of rejection of the action plan, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan