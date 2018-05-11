PM Pashinyan puts forward a demand before new Police Chief to stand with people

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Valery Osipyan says his appointment as Police Chief of Armenia was unexpected, reports Armenpress.

Before the Cabinet meeting on May 11, asked whether he imagines himself in the post of the Police Chief, Osipyan told reporters: “The soldier who doesn’t want to become a general is bad”.

The reporters asked him if there is a necessity to arrest former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan or Deputy Police Chief Levon Yeranosyan, whether he is ready to go on that path, Valery Osipyan said there is no unpunished person in Armenia, all are equal before the law. “If anyone will prove that Colonel Osipyan acted inadequately during these years, committed violence against any of our compatriots, I am ready to be held accountable and will resign at this moment”.

Asked what demand new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has put forward before him, the new Police Chief said the demand is to be democratic and stand with the people.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on May 10 on appointing former Police Chief of Yerevan Valery Osipyan Police Chief of Armenia.

