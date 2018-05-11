PM Pashinyan goes live on Facebook to show official residence, office

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went live on his Facebook page and showed his two offices – one in the Government Seat in Republic Square and the other at the PM residence, known by its address 26 Baghramyan (former presidential residence).

“This room has a lighter atmosphere. The office interior in 26 Baghramyan is rather heavy, the mood is better here”, Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, due to the new structure of the government, they still have to decide who will occupy the office in the government headquarters – the Prime Minister or one of his deputies.

Pashinyan also displayed the other rooms at the office, including the reception hall, the private quarters, even the washroom and contents of a refrigerator.

The refrigerator contained ice cream and soft drinks, but Pashinyan said he won’t use them since cold drinks aren’t recommended for his current throat issue, a mild cough.

