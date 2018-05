Armenian PM says due to have phone call with Georgian counterpart

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he will hold a phone conversation with Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili on May 11.

“I must have a phone talk with Georgia’s Prime Minister. We must discuss important issues”, Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Speaking to Georgia’s First Channel in a May 10 exclusive interview, the Armenian PM said he has invited his Georgian counterpart to visit Armenia.

“Georgia is a friendly country. The brotherly relations of Georgia and Armenia must develop because we are brotherly countries and partners”, Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister by the Armenian parliament on May 8 in the second round of voting.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

The new Prime Minister must nominate candidates for deputy Prime Ministers and ministers within five days after the election to the President.

After the formation of the Cabinet, the Prime Minister must submit his government’s action plan for parliamentary debates within 20 days.

The parliament has seven days to debate the action plan. In the event of rejection of the action plan, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan