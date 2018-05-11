Iranian FM to visit Brussels next week to discuss situation over nuclear deal

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Brussels on May 15 to discuss the situation over the Iranian nuclear deal with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, as well as with the leadership of Germany, UK and France, Kyodo news agency reports, citing an Iranian diplomatic source.

The meeting comes after US withdrawal from the Tehran nuclear deal.

In the one-day meeting, Iran will seek the European Union's "practical guarantees" stressed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the only way to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

The Iranian FM held telephone conversations with his European counterparts on May 10 during which the fate of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was discussed. The officials agreed to hold meetings at expert and ministerial level.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan