Erdogan calls Putin to discuss US withdrawal from Iran deal

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on May 10, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency.

Erdogan and Putin discussed the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, emphasizing that it was a wrong step.

In addition, Erdogan and Putin also discussed developments in Syria.

Erdogan also congratulated Putin on his inauguration for the fourth term as President of Russia.

US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

“This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” President Trump said in an 11-minute address from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace, and it never will.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared that the Iranians intended to abide by the terms of the deal, and he criticized Trump for his history of not honoring international treaties. Trump gained strong backing from Saudi Arabia and Israel, whose leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hailed him for a “historic move” and “courageous leadership”, according to the New York Times.

