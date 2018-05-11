LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-05-18
LONDON, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.59% to $2325.50, copper price up by 1.95% to $6890.50, lead price up by 0.26% to $2307.00, nickel price down by 0.97% to $13840.00, tin price down by 2.11% to $20680.00, zinc price up by 0.23% to $3087.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.56% to $89500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:24, 05.01.2018
Congratulations Armenia: Odette Bazil
11:24, 04.24.2018
Czech Ambassador expects positive outcome from ongoing developments in Armenia
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:42 Erdogan calls Putin to discuss US withdrawal from Iran deal
- 08:54 European Stocks - 10-05-18
- 08:52 US stocks up - 10-05-18
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-05-18
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-05-18
- 08:49 Oil Prices Down - 10-05-18
- 00:18 General Staff of Armed Forces obliged to provide soldiers with all necessary items and high- quality food - PM Pashinyan
- 05.10-21:10 PM Pashinyan informs that discussions over a number of cadre appointments are over
- 05.10-21:02 We have to eradicate corruption – Pashinyan comments on appointments of heads of Police and NSS
- 05.10-20:30 Artur Vanetsyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia
- 05.10-20:26 Valeri Osipyan appointed new Police Chief of Armenia
- 05.10-20:15 Armenia’s people and government are valuable partners – U.S. Charge d’Affaires to OSCE
- 05.10-18:48 Jacqueline Karaaslanian announces about termination of LUYS Foundation activities
- 05.10-17:54 Acting Finance Minister of Armenia steps down
- 05.10-17:52 U.S. Embassy does not discuss law enforcement investigations – ARMENPRESS tries to get information over alleged visit of FBI group to Armenia
- 05.10-17:39 Political scientist satisfied with Russian reaction to political developments in Armenia
- 05.10-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-05-18
- 05.10-17:31 Asian Stocks - 10-05-18
- 05.10-17:10 PM Pashinyan invites Georgian counterpart to Armenia
- 05.10-17:03 President Sarkissian signs decrees on relieving NSS Director and Police Chief from their posts
- 05.10-16:28 PM Pashinyan names Chief of Staff in first appointment since taking office
- 05.10-15:57 Europe can no longer rely on US 'to protect it' – Chancellor Merkel
- 05.10-15:16 Georgia has decisive role for Armenia, says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
- 05.10-15:00 PM Pashinyan’s major resource is his huge popularity, says political scientist
- 05.10-14:52 38 confirmed dead in Kenya dam burst
- 05.10-14:30 Garo Paylan and Selina Dogan extend congratulations to Armenian people
- 05.10-13:58 California to require solar panels on new homes from 2020
- 05.10-13:50 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Japanese Ambassador
- 05.10-13:30 HHK lawmaker missed PM election vote due to medical emergency
- 05.10-13:27 Spartak Seyranyan to substitute ARF lawmaker Armen Babayan in Parliament
- 05.10-13:00 ARF lawmaker Armen Babayan quits
- 05.10-12:57 New tablet with U!Go mobile internet tariff plans
- 05.10-12:53 Horror fratricide in Yerevan
- 05.10-12:28 President of Artsakh attends mass in honor of armed forces
- 05.10-12:18 Demonstrators rally outside Yerevan City Hall, demand resignation of Mayor
13:32, 05.08.2018
Viewed 34424 times BREAKING: Nikol Pashinyan elected Prime Minister of Armenia
20:30, 05.10.2018
Viewed 1990 times Artur Vanetsyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia
15:37, 05.04.2018
Viewed 1926 times Armenia to introduce commercial helicopter services
13:09, 05.04.2018
Viewed 1740 times President Sarkissian holds meeting with Ambassadors of Arab countries, discusses current situation in Armenia
20:42, 05.05.2018
Viewed 1594 times President Sarkissian receives group of businessmen from China and Qatar