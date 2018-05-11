LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-05-18

LONDON, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.59% to $2325.50, copper price up by 1.95% to $6890.50, lead price up by 0.26% to $2307.00, nickel price down by 0.97% to $13840.00, tin price down by 2.11% to $20680.00, zinc price up by 0.23% to $3087.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.56% to $89500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.