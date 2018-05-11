General Staff of Armed Forces obliged to provide soldiers with all necessary items and high- quality food - PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tasked the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces to pay close attention that all soldiers are provided with hygienic items, military uniforms, shoes and high-quality food, reports Armenpress.

“In the morning I had a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, logistics representative during which we discussed the issue of providing soldiers with necessary items. If you remember, I have talked about the fact that many parents of soldiers have to send their sons different hygiene items, shoes and etc. And today in the morning I put this issue very strictly before the representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces”, the PM said live on Facebook.

Addressing the parents of the soldiers, the PM said they are doing a great work for the homeland as they have sent their sons to serve in the Armenian Army. “Therefore, the state is obliged to provide your children with everything – starting from hygiene items up to clothing and food. From now on I call on you not to send hygiene items, military uniforms and shoes to your sons all, in other words everything that the state has to provide to soldiers. If your sons tell you that they are not provided with that items, I urge you to apply to the PM’s staff or voice about that issue via media. We will conduct a monitoring and will solve that issues”, PM Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan assured that the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces has been obliged to provide soldiers with all necessary items, as well as with high-quality food. “I ask you if there are problems with food, please apply to the PM’s staff so that we can deal with that issue. I have already received assurances that these issues will be solved, and if it turns out that after this assurance that issues have not been solved, all those who ought to solve that issue, but didn’t do it, will be held strictly accountable”, PM Pashinyan noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan