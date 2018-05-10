Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

PM Pashinyan informs that discussions over a number of cadre appointments are over


YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS.   Discussions over a number of cadre appointments for Cabinet formation are over, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan announced live on Facebook.  

“I will be on air again at 23:00. There are some important announcements. Discussions over a number of cadre appointments are over, but information on that will be provided in series. I highlight contact with you and never forget that I appeared here by your authorization and owing to you and I am accountable to you and I am confident we will record serious results and we will justify your trust with honor”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying, addressing the public.

It’s already known that Valeri Osipyan has been appointed Police Chief and Artur Vanetsyan NSS Director.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration