PM Pashinyan informs that discussions over a number of cadre appointments are over

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Discussions over a number of cadre appointments for Cabinet formation are over, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan announced live on Facebook.

“I will be on air again at 23:00. There are some important announcements. Discussions over a number of cadre appointments are over, but information on that will be provided in series. I highlight contact with you and never forget that I appeared here by your authorization and owing to you and I am accountable to you and I am confident we will record serious results and we will justify your trust with honor”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying, addressing the public.

It’s already known that Valeri Osipyan has been appointed Police Chief and Artur Vanetsyan NSS Director.

