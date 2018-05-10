Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

Artur Vanetsyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS.  President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Artur Vanetsyan Director of National Security Service of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was in formed from the press service of The President’s Office.

Vanetsyan was appointed NSS Director at the proposal of the Prime Minister.

