Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

Valeri Osipyan appointed new Police Chief of Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS.  President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Valeri Osipyan Police Chief of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was in formed from the press service of The President’s Office.

Osipyan was appointed Police Chief at the proposal of the Prime Minister.

Osipyan was Deputy Chief of Yerevan Police prior to the appointment.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration