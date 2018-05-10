Valeri Osipyan appointed new Police Chief of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Valeri Osipyan Police Chief of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was in formed from the press service of The President’s Office.

Osipyan was appointed Police Chief at the proposal of the Prime Minister.

Osipyan was Deputy Chief of Yerevan Police prior to the appointment.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan