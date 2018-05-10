Armenia’s people and government are valuable partners – U.S. Charge d’Affaires to OSCE

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Charge d’Affaires to the OSCE Michele Siders has announced at the Permanent Council meeting that Armenia’s people and government are valuable partners.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the U.S. Mission to the OSCE, Siders particularly said,

“The United States congratulates Armenia on its election May 8 of a new prime minister. The Armenian people and their elected representatives have resolved a potential crisis peacefully and in accordance with the constitution, rule of law, and Armenia’s OSCE commitments. We continue to urge the peaceful formation of a new government in accordance with the rule of law, and reflecting the interests of all Armenians.

The government and people of Armenia are valuable partners. We look forward to working closely with the new government and with the people of Armenia on the many areas of shared interest between our countries, including trade, working in support of democracy and rule of law, and safeguarding regional and global security.

The United States continues to strongly support a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. U.S. policy remains constant: the only solution is a negotiated settlement based on international law that includes adherence to the principles of non-use of force, territorial integrity, and self-determination. As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we will remain actively engaged with the sides in seeking a peaceful solution.

Finally, we encourage Armenia to continue its cooperation with the OSCE. Today’s renewed initiative by Armenia to inform the Permanent Council of the domestic political situation is a positive step. The Armenian Cooperation Program provides a valuable mechanism for the OSCE to provide support. We encourage Armenia’s new government to draw on this assistance and to consider other areas where the OSCE can be helpful”.

