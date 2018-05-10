Acting Finance Minister of Armenia steps down
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Acting Finance Minister of Armenia Vardan Aramyan has announced about stepping down. ARMENPRESS reports Aramyan wrote about this on his Facebook page, adding that he will implement all the functions of the acting minister with great sense of responsibility until the new minister assumes the post for ensuring the smooth transition.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan
