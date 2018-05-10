Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 May

Acting Finance Minister of Armenia steps down


YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS.  Acting Finance Minister of Armenia Vardan Aramyan has announced about stepping down. ARMENPRESS reports Aramyan wrote about this on his Facebook page, adding that he will implement all the functions of the acting minister with great sense of responsibility until the new minister assumes the post for ensuring the smooth transition.

