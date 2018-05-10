U.S. Embassy does not discuss law enforcement investigations – ARMENPRESS tries to get information over alleged visit of FBI group to Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Embassy in Armenia is not authorized to confirm, deny, or discuss law enforcement investigations. At the request of ARMENPRESS to comment on the reports of some media outlets about the alleged visit of the FBI group to Armenia.

“As a matter of policy we do not confirm, deny, or discuss law enforcement investigations”, an Embassy employee said.

ARMENPRESS tried to get information also from the General Prosecutor’s Office. “The Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia has no information about the visit of such a group for the mentioned goal”, a Prosecutor’s Office employee said.

A number of Armenian media outlets spread information recently about the visit of an FBI group to Armenia, noting that “the group members will launch an investigation into illegal capital outflow.

