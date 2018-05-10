Political scientist satisfied with Russian reaction to political developments in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan could predict the reaction of the USA and the EU to the election of Nikol Pashinyan as the Prime Minister of Armenia, but he cannot say the same for Russia.

“Frankly speaking, I do not remember a Russia with such a relevant behavior. There can be several reasons for such a behavior. We can think that the Russians took some lessons from the developments in Ukraine, Georgia and Abkhazia, when Russia stood with one of the sides. I think we should also take into account that the developments in Armenia greatly varied from similar situations in other countries. Here the movement was not directed against Russia, about which Nikol Pashinyan had announced many times”, Iskandaryan said at a press conference at ARMENPRESS media hall.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia by the parliament in the second round of voting on May 8 with 59 votes in favor and 42 votes against.

Vladimir Putin was the first to congratulate him on May 8. Pashinyan and Putin also held a telephone conversation in the evening of the same day. They agreed to discuss bilateral relations on May 14 at the EAEU summit in Sochi.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan