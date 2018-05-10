Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-05-18

YEREVAN, 10 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 486.56 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.34 drams to 577.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 7.81 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.95 drams to 660.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 64.56 drams to 20552.9 drams. Silver price up by 0.33 drams to 257.18 drams. Platinum price up by 184.24 drams to 14282.3 drams.