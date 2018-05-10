PM Pashinyan invites Georgian counterpart to Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. New Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan invited his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili to Armenia and expressed hope that he will receive a similar invitation from Georgia.

PM Pashinyan gave an exclusive interview to Georgia’s First Channel on May 10, Armenpress reports.

As for the Georgia-Armenia ties, PM Nikol Pashinyan says it’s necessary to further deepen the relations between the two countries. He said the Armenia-Georgia relations must not be based on geopolitical influences.

“Georgia is a friendly country. The brotherly relations of Georgia and Armenia should develop as we are brotherly countries and partners. Georgia has a decisive role for Armenia in our party’s program. I think our relations must be free from geopolitical impacts. Sometimes our relations are affected by geopolitical factors which, unfortunately, aren’t always positive. Sometimes we have negative factors”, Nikol Pashinyan said. “I think we need to form relations which will be free from geopolitical factors. Armenia and Georgia must deepen the relations in all spheres, both economic and political, and the relations between peoples must also develop”, the Armenian PM said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan