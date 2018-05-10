PM Pashinyan names Chief of Staff in first appointment since taking office

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has made the first appointment since taking office on May 8.

The Prime Minister appointed Eduard Aghajanyan to serve as his Chief of Staff.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister by the Armenian parliament on May 8 in the second round of voting.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

The new Prime Minister must nominate candidates for deputy Prime Ministers and ministers within five days after the election to the President.

After the formation of the Cabinet, the Prime Minister must submit his government’s action plan for parliamentary debates within 20 days.

The parliament has seven days to debate the action plan. In the event of rejection of the action plan, the parliament is dissolved by virtue of law.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan