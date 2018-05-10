Europe can no longer rely on US 'to protect it' – Chancellor Merkel

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe can no longer rely on the US to protect it and called on the European countries to independently determine their own fate, Interfax reports.

“It is no longer such that the United States simply protects us, but Europe must take its destiny in its own hands, that's the task of the future”, Chancellor Merkel said after US President Donald Trump announced withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said Berlin accepts the importance of the Iranian nuclear deal both for the region and the world.

