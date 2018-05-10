Georgia has decisive role for Armenia, says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. New Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave an exclusive interview on May 10 to Georgia’s First Channel, namely speaking about the Armenia-Georgia bilateral relations, the Armenian Embassy of Georgia said of Facebook.

The Armenian Prime Minister said: “Georgia is a friendly country. The brotherly relations of Georgia and Armenia must be developed, because we are brotherly countries and partners. Georgia has a decisive role for Armenia in our party’s [Civil Contract] program. I think our relations must be free from geopolitical factors and impact, which, unfortunately aren’t always positive,” PM Pashinyan said, adding that Armenia and Georgia must deepen relations in all directions, both economic and political, as well as between the two peoples.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan