PM Pashinyan’s major resource is his huge popularity, says political scientist

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The formation of an agreed government by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is a necessity, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told a press conference in Armenpress, adding that Pashinyan needs support in the Parliament.

“Nikol Pashinyan’s main resource is his huge popularity. It is understandable that if the parliamentary minority forms a government, it will not last long. It is also understandable there is an issue of cadres, and the cadres around Pashinyan are not so many. In addition, people surrounding him were leaders of rallies, but how they will demonstrate themselves in the governance field is another issue. It is understandable that those who supported Pashinyan in the Parliament, did it not for his beautiful eyes. And in order to solve the existing issues, to satisfy the existing demands, support is needed in the Parliament. As Nikol Pashinyan wants to move on the legislative path, at this stage the formation of an agreed government is a necessity”, the political scientist said, stating that at this stage one thing is obvious – intensive discussions are being held between the political forces.

As for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), the political scientist said now fight is underway whether RPA’s role will be maintained in the future political reality. When Serzh Sargsyan resigned, an attempt was made to step back a little by keeping the RPA with its role. According to Iskandaryan, this attempt failed and in such circumstances the RPA members had to yield which they did on May 8. And now they do everything to maintain the party united and to have any position in the parliament in the future situations.

Commenting on the possibility to hold snap parliamentary elections, the political scientist said a little difficult situation has been created.

“There are talks to make changes in the Electoral Code. It’s obvious that parliament is needed for that, and in order for that changes to be adopted in the parliament, support is needed. In order to reach this either they need to agree with them or to continue the pressure in the street, or both”, the political scientist said, adding that this will require time. He says the RPA will probably oppose any change, but they will not succeed greatly since the pressure will continue. Alexander Iskandaryan, taking into account the current situation, doesn’t expect holding elections in a very short period of time.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan