38 confirmed dead in Kenya dam burst

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. A dam burst in Kenya on Wednesday night after heavy rain, causing "huge destruction" and killing nearly 40 people.

The death toll was first said to be 32 but rose to 38, local authorities said.

The breach happened on farmland near the town of Solai, 190km (120 miles) north-west of the capital, Nairobi.

More than 2,000 people are said to have been left homeless.

Local officials say the full extent of the damage is not yet clear. There are fears the death toll could rise as the search-and-rescue operation continues, BBC reported.

