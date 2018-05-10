California to require solar panels on new homes from 2020

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Jumping out ahead of the rest of USA, California on Wednesday moved to require solar panels on all new homes and low-rise apartment buildings starting in 2020, ABC News reported.

The new building standard — unanimously approved by the five-member California Energy Commission — would be the first such statewide mandate in the nation. It represents the state's latest step to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Houses under construction as of January 1, 2020, will be included in the plan. It would make California the first state in the country to require solar panels on homes, according to the CEC.

California, the most populous state, with nearly 40 million people, has positioned itself as the nationwide leader on clean energy, pushing for more electric vehicles on the roads and lower emissions from homes and commercial buildings, CNN said.

