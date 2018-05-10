Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Japanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian on May 10 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Eiji Taguchi who completes his diplomatic mission, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President thanked the Ambassador for the contribution and productive activity aimed at developing the Armenian-Japanese relations during his tenure.

The officials exchanged views on boosting the cultural ties and developing the cooperation in high technologies.

The Japanese Ambassador in his turn said he will always remain the friend of Armenia and the Armenian people.

