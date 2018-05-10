HHK lawmaker missed PM election vote due to medical emergency

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament from the Republican Party (HHK) faction Mrs. Hermine Naghdalyan, chairperson of the HHK Women’s Council, sought medical attention on May 7 for chest pain in the heart area. The Nork Marash Cardoiology Clinic, where Naghdalyan had been admitted to, told ARMENPRESS that the lawmaker underwent coronarography.

“The patient was discharged on May 8 because she was feeling better”, the clinic said.

Naghdalyan wasn’t in attendance of the parliamentary sitting on May 8 when MPs voted to elect Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan