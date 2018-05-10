Spartak Seyranyan to substitute ARF lawmaker Armen Babayan in Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. ARF MP Armen Babayan, who made a decision to step down, will be substituted by the candidate registered under the next number of the party’s proportional list in the Parliament.

ARF faction secretary Armenuhi Kyureghyan said that candidate is Spartak Seyranyan.

Earlier ARF faction lawmaker Aghvan Vardanyan has submitted resignation application. Armenuhi Kyureghyan told Armenpress that Ruzanna Arakelyan will replace Aghvan Vardanyan. Kyureghyan said today is the deadline for Vardanyan’s final decision.

ARF lawmaker Armen Babayan has filed for resignation to Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan on May 10 and decided to fully engage in business.

The ARF Supreme Body of Armenia earlier said it has decided to expel Aghvan Vardanyan from its ranks after examining the disciplinary issue of the MP.

The ARF had endorsed opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for Prime Minister in the May 1 vote, but in a surprise move MP Vardanyan took the floor and said that he will not take part in the voting. Vardanyan noted that taking into consideration his party’s endorsement of Pashinyan, he is willing to step down if the ARF deems it necessary.

The ARF was quick to respond. It said that Vardanyan’s statement is a personal decision and contradicts the official stance of the party.