Horror fratricide in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee has launched criminal proceedings on the murder of a 61 year old man in Yerevan. The suspected killer, the victim’s brother, has been arrested, the committee said.

The body of the 61 year old was discovered around midnight May 9 in a park. The body had multiple traumas and wounds to the head.

The investigation quickly revealed the suspect – a 52 year old man – who is the younger brother of the victim. Police ruled that the killer used an axe to murder his brother.

The murder weapon has been found.

The investigation is still ongoing.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan